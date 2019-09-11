Bolton resigned after ‘forceful’ disagreements over Iran — report

Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton tendered his resignation yesterday after disagreements with the president and his top advisers over the easing of Iran sanctions, according to a report in Bloomberg.

The report says that during a Monday meeting at the Oval Office, Trump and his advisers were discussing easing the sanctions against Iran in a bid to secure a meeting with President Rouhani at the UN General Assembly in New York later this month.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin voiced support for rolling back the sanctions, but Bolton argued “forcefully” against the move, Bloomberg reports.

Trump announced Bolton’s departure the following day.