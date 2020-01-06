British teen in Cyprus rape claim case to be pardoned — reports

The British teenager recently convicted in Cyprus of fabricating a gang-rape claim against 12 young Israeli tourists will receive a presidential pardon, British and Cypriot media outlets say.

The woman, 19, who has not been named, is suffering from PTSD and hallucinations, her mother says.

The young woman had urged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene and bring her home, according to The Sun newspaper on Friday. “I am 19 and all I want to do is clear my name and come home to my family,” she was quoted as saying by the daily. “Time is running out for me. Please, please help.”