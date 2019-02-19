Brother of Iran’s president goes on trial for corruption

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets in Jerusalem with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, and the two leaders agree to hold an inter-governmental meeting “very soon” in Prague.

“The support of your country for Israel has been through thick and thin,” Netanyahu says, according to a statement by his office. “Your country knows what it means to be a small democracy surrounded by hostile forces much bigger than them fighting for its survival and its freedom.”

“We intend to take this up in the G2G meeting very soon and I want to assure you that the room for cooperation between us is boundless,” Netanyahu adds. “I really believe that our two countries working together can achieve great things for both our peoples.”

He says that Israel’s goal in the meeting will be to “conclude some important agreements, including some military agreements, but equally to work on matters of technology and innovation, including the question of helping with Israeli expertise to address some of the Czech Republic’s water problems.

Babis, on his first visit to Israel, says: “Israel is our strategic partner in the Middle East. We have excellent cooperation and that is why the Czech Republic is highly interested to continue in consultation between our governments.”

“Our mutual trade is doing very well. It’s increasing. We’re selling our Skoda Auto cars here and Tatra [cars]. When you finally come to Prague for the G2G I’m sure that we will finalize this acquisition of Israeli mobile air defense radar,” he adds, saying the meeting will happen this year.