Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Cops searching for East Jerusalem woman missing for days; case under gag order

Today, 3:23 pm
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Police are scanning the Mevasseret Zion area for a woman from East Jerusalem who has been missing for several days.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court has placed further details of the investigation under a gag order.

The woman’s disappearance is thought to be of a criminal nature. A police source cited by the Ynet news site says the woman’s life is in “immediate danger.”

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