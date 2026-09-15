Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Cops searching for East Jerusalem woman missing for days; case under gag order
Police are scanning the Mevasseret Zion area for a woman from East Jerusalem who has been missing for several days.
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court has placed further details of the investigation under a gag order.
The woman’s disappearance is thought to be of a criminal nature. A police source cited by the Ynet news site says the woman’s life is in “immediate danger.”
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