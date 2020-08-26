Coronavirus czar cheers as Ukraine seals borders to pilgrims

Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu commends the Ukrainian government for closing its borders to foreigners during September.

The move will prevent thousands of Israeli pilgrims from visiting the pilgrimage site of Uman over Rosh Hashanah, which Israel fears will cause mass COVID-19 infection.

“This is a responsible and correct decision that will protect the health of thousands of people in Israel and Ukraine,” he says, according to Army Radio.

Ukraine’s president had announced Tuesday that Ukraine would “significantly limit” the entry of Jewish visitors for Rosh Hashanah next month at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request, but didn’t specify the degree to which the pilgrimage would be limited. The city usually sees tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews visit the grave site of Rabbi Nachman of Bratslav for the Rosh Hashanah holiday, which this year begins the evening of September 18.