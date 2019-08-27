Egypt said to warn Hamas against continued rocket fire from Gaza

Egypt is warning Hamas it will cease its role as a mediator in truce talks with Israel if the Palestinian terror group does not put a lid on rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya reports.

Citing Egyptian sources, the Saudi TV network says Egypt will adopt new measures to ease pressure on Gaza and work to achieve calm in order to facilitate the entry of further aid to the Palestinian enclave.

Al Arabiya also quotes the sources as saying Egypt demands Israel adhere to its efforts to end the violence coming from Gaza. The sources reportedly say Egypt is working to broker a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza.

The report comes as a Hamas delegation was in Cairo to hold talks with Egyptian officials amid a recent uptick in rocket fire from Gaza and attempts by armed fighters to infiltrate into Israel.

According to Al Arabiya, Egypt warned Hamas against becoming involved in a military conflict with Israel on behalf of Hezbollah and Iran amid growing tensions between them and the Jewish state.