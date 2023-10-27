Egypt says drone hit Taba, threatens response; video shows Nuweiba strike

Egypt now believes a drone and not a missile struck the Red Sea resort town of Taba overnight, according to al-Qahera news, which has close ties to Egypt’s intelligence service.

The station reports the missile struck a medical facility where ambulances were parked and a hospital administration building. An investigation is underway.

It also reports that a second projectile struck Nuweiba.

Footage shared online shows smoke rising from an apparent impact in mountains above the Red Sea resort town.

عاجل .. منذ قليل تم قصف محطة كهرباء نويبع في عمق الأراضي المصرية بالصواريخ.pic.twitter.com/SLYorlWXWp — Screen Mix (@ScreenMix) October 27, 2023

???????? عاجل ???????? ???? قبل قليل… طائرات اسرائيلية تقصف نويبع في عمق الاراضي المصرية. pic.twitter.com/QC919ASuEB — رؤى لدراسات الحرب (@Roaastudies) October 27, 2023

An unnamed security source cited by al-Qahera says Egypt reserves the right to respond to the attack and says that once the destination for the launch is determined, all options are available.

Israel has indicated the launch likely came from Yemen.