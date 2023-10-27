Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, October 27, 2023

Egypt says drone hit Taba, threatens response; video shows Nuweiba strike

By AP and ToI Staff Today, 11:41 am 1 Edit

Egypt now believes a drone and not a missile struck the Red Sea resort town of Taba overnight, according to al-Qahera news, which has close ties to Egypt’s intelligence service.

The station reports the missile struck a medical facility where ambulances were parked and a hospital administration building. An investigation is underway.

It also reports that a second projectile struck Nuweiba.

Footage shared online shows smoke rising from an apparent impact in mountains above the Red Sea resort town.

An unnamed security source cited by al-Qahera says Egypt reserves the right to respond to the attack and says that once the destination for the launch is determined, all options are available.

Israel has indicated the launch likely came from Yemen.

