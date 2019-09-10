EU slams Iran’s new nuclear centrifuge research

A European Union spokesman in Brussels expresses “great concern” today over Iran’s announcement over the weekend it is launching a new effort to expand its research and development into centrifuges for enriching uranium, part of the country’s nuclear program.

“We note with great concern the announcement made by Iran about the expansion of centrifuge R&D activities. This is a further reduction of its commitments under the JCPOA,” the official acronym of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

“We are also particularly concerned about developments reported by the IAEA in its extraordinary report of 8 September with regard to Iran’s centrifuge R&D activities. The recent installation of centrifuges is inconsistent with the JCPOA, and the intended installation of more centrifuges is extremely worrisome as it could significantly increase Iran’s enrichment capacity,” the spokesman says.

“We have been clear and consistent that our commitment to the nuclear deal depends on full compliance by Iran. We urge Iran to reverse all activities inconsistent with its commitments under the JCPOA and to refrain from any further measures that undermine the preservation and full implementation of the nuclear deal. We reiterate our unwavering support to the IAEA and the impartial and technical manner with which it implements nuclear safeguards.”

— Raphael Ahren