EU ‘strongly urges’ Iran to stop nuclear enrichment threat

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Syria, Iran and other issues, according to statements from the two leaders’ offices.

The Russian statement says Putin invited Netanyahu to Moscow to participate in “celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War,” or World War II. The day will be marked in Russia on May 9, 2020.

The call is initiated by Netanyahu, who takes the opportunity to express condolences for the deaths of 14 Russian sailors, seven of them senior officers, in a submarine fire in the Barents Sea on July 1.

And, the Russian statement adds, the two discuss “Russian-Israeli cooperation on the Syria issue” following up on the trilateral meeting of national security advisers from Russia, Israel and the United States on June 25 — “in particular, the importance of further coordination between militaries.”