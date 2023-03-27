Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Far-right minister: We aren’t ready to stop the judicial overhaul

By Carrie Keller-Lynn 27 March 2023, 8:58 am Edit

Carrie Keller-Lynn is a political and legal correspondent for The Times of Israel

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023 (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023 (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

A minister from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party says “we aren’t ready to stop the legislation.”

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu declines to say whether his party will protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected announcement that he’s pausing the judicial overhaul.

“It’s giving in to political coercion,” he tells Army Radio, adding that “I think stopping the legislation is a really problematic thing.”

According to Hebrew-language media reports, the premier will announce that he is stopping the overhaul after a night of mass protests following Netanyahu’s firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

