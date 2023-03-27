Far-right minister: We aren’t ready to stop the judicial overhaul

A minister from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party says “we aren’t ready to stop the legislation.”

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu declines to say whether his party will protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected announcement that he’s pausing the judicial overhaul.

“It’s giving in to political coercion,” he tells Army Radio, adding that “I think stopping the legislation is a really problematic thing.”

According to Hebrew-language media reports, the premier will announce that he is stopping the overhaul after a night of mass protests following Netanyahu’s firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.