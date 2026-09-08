Filling 2 more reserved Likud spots, Netanyahu taps lawyer who represented him and security hawk Avivi

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taps attorney David Peter, who has represented the premier and the government on numerous occasions before the High Court of Justice, and retired brigadier general Amir Avivi, founder of the right-wing Israel Defense and Security Forum, to fill two more of his reserved slots on the Likud Knesset slate.

Among other cases, Peter represented Netanyahu and the government in High Court petitions challenging the government’s proposed mechanism for appointing the civil service commissioner, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in petitions seeking his dismissal over allegations that he improperly interfered in police operations.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, Peter is also a former member of the conservative Kohelet Policy Forum. Likud, announcing his selection, describes him as “a leading jurist” who is currently pursuing a doctorate at Bar-Ilan University.

Avivi, the son of former ambassador Pinchas Avivi, is a former deputy commander of the IDF’s Gaza Division, and served as head of the IDF chief of staff’s bureau, among other roles.

He later founded the Israel Defense and Security Forum, known in Hebrew as “Habithonistim,” a group of former members of Israel’s security establishment that advocates hawkish security policies.

Peter and Avivi become the fifth and sixth currently confirmed candidates for Netanyahu’s eight personal reserved slots, joining Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, minister Haim Katz, Talik Gvili and Elisha Madan.

With Peter and Avivi’s additions, two of Netanyahu’s eight discretionary slots remain to be filled ahead of tonight’s deadline for parties to submit their final candidate lists for the October 27 election.