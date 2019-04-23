Gantz accuses Netanyahu of using coalition talks to secure legal immunity

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner says the administration’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan will “demand tough compromises from Israelis and Palestinians.”

Interviewed live at Time Magazine’s conference, Kushner says: “Normally they start with a process … what we’ve done is the opposite.” He says the document will be a “detailed proposal” and that the US must depart from talking points of the past.

“The two-state solution failed,” he says. “New and different ways to reach peace must be tried.”

He says the strategy is centering around “how do we make life for Palestinians better?” and “how do we make Israel safer?”

Confirming widely reported details, Kushner adds that “we’re going to wait until after Ramadan now.” The Muslim holy month ends June 4.