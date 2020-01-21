Gantz reversal on peace plan release followed angry messages from US — report

Blue and White chair Benny Gantz reversed his opposition to a potential roll-out of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan before Israel’s upcoming elections after receiving angry messages from the White House, the Walla news site reports.

Following a meeting earlier this month with Avi Berkowitz, Trump’s peace envoy, Gantz declared during a faction meeting that releasing the plan before March 2 would constitute election interference.

“The Americans were very angry that his declaration was made publicly,” Blue and White sources tell the news site.

Earlier today, Gantz said he expects the US peace plan to be revealed soon and that he hope Trump moves up the release date.