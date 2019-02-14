Gantz’s party releases new list of candidates

Israel leads Western world in measles cases, WHO study finds
Only Serbia and Ukraine top the Jewish state, where nearly 3,000 people have been treated for the disease this year
Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Former defense minister Avigdor Liberman lambasts the recent decisions by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to publicly take responsibility for Israeli strikes in Syria, saying it was “barbaric” and “risking lives.”
“There is something irresponsible here, especially during an election. Netanyahu is bringing us closer to a confrontation on the northern front,” he says.
Tiberias Mayor Ron Kobi gets a boosted security detail after receiving death threats over the past week since he inaugurated a new public bus line that will operate on Shabbat in the city.
Ultra-Orthodox officials in Tiberias have vehemently opposed the plan.
Israel leads the Western world in cases of measles, Channel 13 reports.
The Israel Resilience party has released a new list of candidates who will be joining its slate in the April elections.
Eitan Ginzburg, Asaf Zamir, Gadi Yevarkan, Omer Yankelevich, Moshe “Mutz” Matalon, Orly Fruman, and Alon Shuster have officially joined the Israel Resilience party’s list.
Eitan Ginzburg is a former mayor of Raanana and Israel’s first openly gay mayor.
Asaf Zamir is the deputy mayor of Tel Aviv.
Gadi Yevarkan is the former chairman and founder of the Be’eri pre-military academy.
Omer Yankelevich is an ultra-Orthodox social activist and founder of the “Just Begun Foundation,” which promotes the integration of peripheral and marginalized populations.
Moshe “Mutz” Matalon is the chairman of the IDF Disabled Veterans’ Organization and a former Yisrael Beytenu MK.
Orly Fruman is an education activist and a former director general of the Culture Ministry.
Alon Shuster is a former head of the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council.
A 15-year-old girl is seriously injured after a metal bar from a construction site adjacent to her school in Jerusalem fell on her head.
She is currently being treated at the Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem.
Following a High Court of Justice appeal from the Movement for Quality Government against the number of government portfolios currently being held by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the premier has agreed to appoint a foreign minister to replace him and will bring his pick before the cabinet on Sunday for their approval.
His pick is expected to be a member of his own Likud party.
The communities and families terrorized by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre will spend today’s anniversary visiting graves, packing meals for the needy and contributing to other service projects as they quietly remember the 14 students and three staff members who lost their lives.
Victims’ families say they will mourn out of the public eye. The Parkland school will be on a half-day schedule: Stoneman Douglas students will serve breakfast to first responders and will be dismissed nearly three hours before the time the shooting began, about 2:20 p.m. Many say they will avoid school altogether. Students at other Broward County schools will also work on service projects and observe a moment of silence.
A ceremony honoring the victims will be held in a park near the school where students also will prepare meals for disadvantaged children. A nondenominational, temporary temple will open in neighboring Coral Springs, where half the school’s students live. Visitors will be allowed to mourn, contemplate, leave mementos and write message on its walls. The temple will remain open until May, when it will be burned in a purification ceremony.
— AP
Police have arrested three suspects in the murder of a man in Holon earlier today.
The man in his 50s was shot dead in a crime the police said was not related to terrorism.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Vice President Mike Pence visit the POLIN Jewish Museum in Warsaw where the two will lay wreaths commemorating the Warsaw ghetto uprising.
PM @Netanyahu arrived at the POLIN Jewish Museum in Warsaw, where he and @VP Pence will lay wreaths at monument commemorating the Ghetto uprising pic.twitter.com/MKMm3iDDZU
— Raphael Ahren (@RaphaelAhren) February 14, 2019
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the territorial integrity of Syria can only be preserved if Kurdish militia forces are driven out of the northern city of Manbij and regions east of the Euphrates River.
The Kurdish forces allied with the United States against the Islamic State group helped to rout Islamic extremists from much of northern and eastern Syria. Turkey considers the Kurdish fighters terrorists because of their links to outlawed Kurdish rebels fighting inside Turkey.
Erdogan, who is in Russia’s Sochi for three-way Syria talks with the presidents of Russia and Iran, says in opening remarks at his meeting with President Vladimir Putin that Syria’s “territorial integrity cannot be ensured” without the Kurdish military “cleared” from Manbij and from the east of the Euphrates. He did not elaborate.
Russia, a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, is getting increasingly impatient about militants in the Idlib province.
Russia and Turkey, which supports the Syrian opposition, had brokered a ceasefire for Idlib, the last remaining rebel stronghold that averted a major government offensive but that deal has been strained as al-Qaida-linked militants seized towns and villages in Idlib.
— AP
An Iraqi security official says a roadside bomb has exploded north of Baghdad, killing eight fighters from a militia headed by an influential Shiite Muslim cleric.
The ambush has been confirmed by a spokesman with the Peace Brigades, or Saraya al-Salam militia, which is commanded by Muqtada al-Sadr. They both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. The militia spokesman said among those killed was a militia commander, Hussein Attiyeh.
The ambush occurred west of the holy city of Samarra, some 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of the capital Baghdad.
There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Al-Sadr’s political coalition came first in last year’s May elections.
— AP
Egypt’s Parliament has overwhelmingly approved constitutional changes to remove term limits for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, allowing him to stay in power possibly until 2034.
The changes are part of a package of amendments that will be further examined before final approval in the chamber and a national referendum.
On Thursday, 485 lawmakers in the 596-seat body backed the amendments.
Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel-Al said they would now be discussed by the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee for 60 days before being put to a referendum.
The national referendum will likely take place before early May, the start of the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan.
— AP
US Vice President Mike Pence tweets that the bond between the US and Israel is “stronger than ever.”
Always good to see @IsraeliPM @Netanyahu. I confirmed the @realDonaldTrump Administration’s strong support for #Israel’s right to defend itself. The bond between our nations is stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/YIJsneF9YR
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 14, 2019
Residents of the Israeli settlement in Yitzhar are told they can return to normal activity after a brief security alert was sounded throughout the community.
According to a spokesman for the settlement, three Palestinians were spotted by the community’s security coordinator sneaking into an adjacent outpost. The suspects fled the scene shortly thereafter, evading capture.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner that he will refrain from prejudging the American peace plan before he sees it and says that he hopes the Palestinians do the same, the New York Times reports.
Speaking at a conference in Poland attended by Israel and senior Arab leaders, US Vice President Mike Pence denounces Iran as the “greatest threat to peace and security in the Middle East” and accuses the clerical regime of plotting a “new Holocaust” with its regional ambitions.
— AFP
US Vice President Mike Pence demands that European Union allies leave the Iran nuclear deal and warns of further US sanctions on Tehran.
— AFP
US Vice President Mike Pence says countries at the Warsaw talks have agreed that Iran is the ‘”greatest threat” in the Middle East.
— AFP
Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa tells The Times of Israel that his country will “eventually” establish ties with Israel.
Asked if he thought such a scenario would eventually come about, al-Khalifa says, “Yes, eventually” before entering a meeting at Warsaw Conference.
The remark comes days after a Channel 13 report said Manama had informed Israel more than two years ago that it was interested in normalizing relations.
