Gaza incendiary devices spark 3 fires in Eshkol region

A 30-year-old Lod man is accused of murdering his sister, whose body was discovered last month in a suitcase in the Ben Shemen Forest in central Israel.

The victim, Najla al-Amouri, 19, was believed killed in a so-called “honor killing,” the murder of a female family member over behavior, usually romantic in nature, deemed by male family members to have “dishonored” the family.

In an indictment set to be filed tomorrow, police say they believe the as-yet unnamed suspect, al-Amouri’s brother, beat her to death, placed her body in the suitcase, then attempted to bury her in the forest.