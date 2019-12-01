German army to suspend elite force member over Hitler salute

The German army is due to suspend a member of its elite KSK force on suspicion of far-right extremism, local media reports Sunday, in a new scandal to hit the armed forces.

Bild am Sonntag newspaper says the army has been covertly investigating him and two other soldiers and was prompted to take action against the man after its probe leaked.

Of the other two suspects, one has been stripped of the right to wear a German army uniform while the other has been classed as a suspicious case.

Both had allegedly made the banned Hitler salute during a private party hosted by the suspect who is to be suspended next week, according to the newspaper.

The elite KSK is charged with the sensitive and risky missions including hostage rescue operations or anti-terror action abroad. But suspicions that some members are far-right leaning have always plagued the force. The head of the military’s counter-intelligence service Christof Gramm had said that there are around 20 suspicious cases at the KSK.

— AFP