High Court puts hold on extension of acting state prosecutor’s tenure
The High Court of Justice issues a temporary injunction preventing a three-month extension of acting State Attorney Dan Eldad’s tenure.
The decision is in effect until a final decision will be made.
The ruling comes amid an unprecedented quarrel between Eldad and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who is reportedly convinced Eldad and Justice Minister Amir Ohana are bent on ousting him from his post, possibly with the help of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Eldad was appointed interim state prosecutor for a three-month period by Ohana. Mandelblit initially opposed Eldad’s appointment, which Ohana made in spite of his reservations, but eventually acceded to it.
Eldad’s appointment is to expire tomorrow, but Ohana decided earlier this month to extend it by an additional three months since a new government has not yet been formed. Mandelblit is said to oppose the extension.
German foreign minister says Hezbollah ‘denies Israel’s right to exist’
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas explains the decision today to outlaw the Hezbollah terror group, including its political wing.
According to a tweet by Germany’s Foreign Ministry, Maas has said the Lebanese Shiite movement “denies Israel’s right to exist, threatens with violence and terror and massively upgrades its rocket arsenal.”
Lapid explains his remark that he’d vote with Netanyahu to stop Gantz becoming PM
Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid issues an English-language explanation of his remark earlier this week vowing to cooperate with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he will want to join forces to thwart Benny Gantz being tapped as premier in 18 months.
In a Facebook post, Lapid says this doesn’t mean he is now supporting Netanyahu. He says it only means he is willing to collaborate with anyone to prevent or reverse law changes currently being pushed to implement the coalition deal and the power-sharing agreement.
He says those changes are “trampling over” the Knesset, the Supreme Court and “all the basic principles.”
“When the coronavirus crisis is behind us, if we can bring down this corrupt government that is exactly what we will do,” Lapid says — including cooperating with Netanyahu.
Right-wing, left-wing protesters stage demonstrations outside Supreme Court
Dozens of right-wing activists stage a protest outside the Supreme Court, decrying what they call the “judicial dictatorship.” Counter-protesters from the “black flag” movement also demonstrate nearby.
The High Court is set to make a decision next week on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form a government, as well as on the legality of the coalition deal signed by Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.
“Did anyone elect [Chief Justice] Esther Hayut?” call the right-wing protesters. “The people are sovereign.”
The approximately 100 left-wing demonstrators, keeping a distance of two meters from each other in line with social distancing regulations, denounce the “calls to destroy the Supreme Court.”
They call for protecting the court and democracy from right-wing “incitement.”
Coronavirus cases in Russia surge past 100,000
Coronavirus cases in Russia have surged past 100,000, the government says, with an increase of 7,099 confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.
Russia has so far recorded 106,498 cases and 1,073 deaths from the virus, the government’s coronavirus information site says in a daily update.
After days on ventilator, 11-year-old COVID-19 patient wakes up
Rambam Medical Center in Haifa reports an additional improvement in the condition of the 11-year-old girl who had been in serious condition with COVID-19.
The girl, named as Hadas Biton, has recovered from the virus but her heart was affected by the disease. She is no longer on a ventilator.
She has woken up, Channel 12 quotes her father, Eliyahu, as saying.
“She is returning to herself, it moved me to tears,” he says. “I hugged and kissed her, it was pure joy.”
A 16-year-old boy at the same hospital is still in serious condition, but is stable.
‘Exemplary mother and grandmother’: Jerusalem woman, 88, dies of COVID-19
One of the new coronavirus deaths is named as Sima Miara, 88, who died at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek hospital.
Her family issues a statement mourning her as “an exemplary mother and grandmother.”
“Thanks for all the unconditional love and infinite providing and caring for her children and grandchildren,” it says.
Benny Gantz hails Germany’s outlawing of Hezbollah as ‘significant step’
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, set to become defense minister and alternate prime minister in the upcoming government, welcomes Germany’s decision to designate Hezbollah a terror group and outlaw its activities.
European stocks jump at open on virus treatment hope
Europe’s major equity indices rally at the open as global investor sentiment is boosted by news of a possible breakthrough in testing for a coronavirus treatment.
London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index advances 0.6 percent to 6,149.95 points, Frankfurt’s DAX wins 1.1 percent 11,228.98 and the Paris CAC 40 adds 1.0 percent to 4,717.08, compared with the closing levels yesterday.
Body of Palestinian found; reportedly fell after trying to steal cows from settlement
The body of a Palestinian man in his 30s is found near the West Bank settlement of Itamar.
He is reportedly suspected to be part of a group that last Friday tried to steal some 50 cows next to the settlement.
They were caught in the act and fled after being pursued, and after several kilometers left the cows and escaped.
The body is found with no gunshot wounds or signs of violence, and the prevailing assessment is that he fell to his death while fleeing.
Nevertheless, the body has been taken to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute to determine the cause of death.
Ashdod hospital said to close COVID-19 ward due to lack of patients
Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod is said to have closed its designated ward for coronavirus carriers, since there are no patients to be hospitalized there.
Hebrew-language media published a photo of a notice put up at the hospital saying the COVID-19 ward “is closed due to zero patients.”
Israeli said to con NY State out of $69m on promise to supply ventilators
An Israeli man living in the United States has reportedly duped New York State out of $69 million after promising to supply ventilators and then not providing them, Buzzfeed reports.
Yaron Oren-Pines, a Silicon Valley electrical engineer with no medical experience, tweeted in reply to US President Donald Trump that “we can supply ICU ventilators” and added: “Have someone call me URGENT.”
Three days later, the report says, he had signed a contract to supply New York with 1,450 ventilators at $47,656 apiece, more than triple the standard price. No ventilators ever arrived.
The report cites an unnamed state official saying the contract was signed at the direct recommendation of the White House.
The contract has now been terminated, and the state is trying to recover the money it has paid.
Oren-Pines has refused to comment on the matter.
Minister confirms talks advancing with Hamas on prisoner swap deal
Aliyah and Immigrant Absorption Minister Yoav Gallant, a former army general and a member of the security cabinet, confirms there are initial negotiations with the Hamas terror group for a prisoner swap deal.
Speaking to the Kan public broadcaster in a radio interview, Gallant says matters are advancing quicker than they have been for a long time, although he cautioned against high expectations at this stage.
Kan also reports that ministers have been updated about the talks to aimed at freeing civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham a-Sayed and retrieving the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.
It cites sources with knowledge of the situation saying Israel is refusing to sign a two-phase deal and wants to release the civilians and the soldiers’ bodies together. Jerusalem is offering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the advancement of economical projects.
Virus cases up to 15,870, death toll at 219 — Health Ministry
The Health Ministry says there are now 15,870 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, 88 more than 24 hours ago, continuing a downward trend in new infections.
The death toll is up to 219, four more than last night’s tally.
The ministry says 117 Israelis are in serious condition, including 85 on ventilators, and 79 are in moderate condition.
The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 8,412, an increase of 483 over the last 24 hours.
Debris found after NATO helicopter disappears: Greek military source
Debris from a missing Canadian helicopter taking part in a NATO operation has been found in the Ionian Sea between Greece and Italy, a Greek military source says.
“Debris has been found in Italy’s zone of control and intervention” in the Ionian Sea, the source tells AFP. “Greece has sent a marine helicopter to participate in the rescue operation.”
Coronavirus death toll rises to 216 as man, 83, succumbs in Netanya
An 83-year-old man died overnight from COVID-19 at Laniado Medical Center in Netanya, the hospital says.
The resident of the Sharon region north of Tel Aviv has preexisting health problems, it says in a statement.
The news takes Israel’s death toll from the coronavirus to 216.
Knesset committee extends digital tracking of virus patients until Tuesday
The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee approves the continued digital tracking of coronavirus carriers by the Shin Bet security service until next Tuesday at midnight.
The High Court of Justice earlier this week ruled that the tracking must stop by today unless the law is changed to enable that, rather than using emergency regulations without Knesset oversight.
But the Knesset is giving the government extra time to decide whether it wants to legislate the matter. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to lead a discussion Sunday on whether to begin the legislative process or give up digital tracking.
Korea reports just 4 new virus cases, all imported, lowest in 2 months
South Korea has reported four more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the first time that its daily jump has been below five in about two months.
The Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in a statement that the additional figures have taken the country’s total to 10,765 with 247 deaths. It says 9,059 of them have recovered and been released from quarantine.
It says the four new cases are all imported ones and that there have been no newly reported cases of local infections.
Local media says it’s the first time for South Korea to have no daily increase of local infections since February 15.
South Korea’s caseload has been slowing in recent weeks after it recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March.
South Korea has subsequently relaxed some of its social distancing guidelines. It is expected to ease up on more restrictions in the coming days if its caseload maintains a downward trend.
Germany raiding Hezbollah premises across country
The German government confirms it is banning all activities of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Germany, branding it a Shiite terrorist organization.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer “has today banned the operation” of the terror group in Germany, his spokesman tweets on the ministry’s Twitter account, adding that raids are taking place in several places across the country.
“Even in times of crisis the rule of law is upheld,” the spokesman writes.
500-meter limitation on sports lifted; more restrictions likely to be eased
As of 8 a.m., Israelis exercising outdoors are no longer barred from going more than 500 meters from their homes, and sports can be done freely, in accordance with a cabinet decision made earlier this week.
The restriction preventing citizens from going more than 100 meters from their homes except for essential activities is still in effect, however. It will likely be removed early next week, as police have said they cannot enforce it since many other restrictions have been eased.
Swimming in the sea and going to beaches is still prohibited, although that will be reexamined today.
The Ynet website reports that also to be discussed is reopening of movie theaters — with distance kept between viewers– and some hotels and guesthouses in a limited format.
Germany outlaws Hezbollah; Israel praises move
Germany issues a federal decree outlawing the Hezbollah terror group in its entirety, including its political wing, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announces.
The order bans Germans from dealing with the Lebanese movement’s members or using its symbols.
Berlin has previously promised to take the step.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomes the move as a “very important step and a significant moral move in the global war against terrorism.”
Katz says he is “confident” that many other Middle East governments are happy for the move, and urges similar steps by more European governments and the European Union.
