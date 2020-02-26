Greece reports first coronavirus case in traveler from Italy

Greece on Wednesday reports its first coronavirus case, a woman who had recently traveled to northern Italy.

A health ministry spokesman says the 38-year-old woman is in a Thessaloniki hospital and in good condition.

“She is in good health and being monitored by a team of excellent colleagues in Thessaloniki,” says the ministry’s spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras, a leading expert on infectious diseases.

“Her contacts are being tracked. Close contacts will be placed under voluntary quarantine and their health will be monitored,” he says.

Tsiodras adds that travelers from north Italy should stay at home in case of virus symptoms and inform doctors of their condition.

The announcement comes as the COVID-19 virus continues to surge in Italy, making it the hardest-hit country in Europe.

