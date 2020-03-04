Health Ministry director defends extraordinary measures

The director general of the Health Ministry defends Israel’s sweeping measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus — considered the most stringent in the world — from criticism that they could harm the economy.

“They said we were exaggerating,” Moshe Bar Siman Tov says.

“They said we were hysterical. If we hadn’t closed [Israel to arrivals from] Italy a few days ago, we’d be in the grip of a mass infection today.”

He also denies the suggestion that Israel is allowing travel from the United States, while blocking it from much of Europe, because of political considerations.