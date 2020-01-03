Hezbollah’s Nasrallah vows to avenge Soleimani’s death

Hassan Nasrallah, head of Iran-backed Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, mourns Iran’s Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani as a “master of resistance” after he is killed in a US airstrike in Iraq.

“To continue on General Soleimani’s path, we’ll raise his flag in all battlefields,” the Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar website quotes Nasrallah as saying.

“Revenge for martyred fighters is a responsibility and an act of resistance,” he adds.