Hijacking alert at Amsterdam airport a false alarm, airline says

Dutch police say they are investigating a “suspicious incident” on a plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport but that the passengers and crew had disembarked safely.

“Passengers and crew are safely off the plane,” the Royal Military Police, which deals with ports and airports, said on Twitter without giving further details. “Investigation on site continues.”

The police service had earlier said it was “investigating a suspect situation on board a plane at Schiphol.”

Dutch television station NOS said that it had involved a possible hijacking, without giving its sources, adding that the captain of the plane had pressed a hijacking alarm.

The plane was carrying 27 passengers, it said.

The airport had declared a “serious situation that can have a major impact on the population”, the Dutch news agency ANP reported.

