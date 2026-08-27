IDF: Hezbollah launched two explosive drones at troops in southern Lebanon overnight

Hezbollah launched two explosive drones at Israeli troops operating at the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon overnight, the military says.
IDF troops shot down one of the drones, but lost contact with the second, according to the army.
No soldiers were hurt in the incident, which took place inside the military’s south Lebanon buffer zone.
“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terror organization to operate against IDF troops in the security zone. The IDF is currently operating and will continue to operate forcefully against its repeated attempts to harm IDF troops,” the military adds.
Hezbollah has a major underground facility beneath the ridge in the Nabatieh area, and several operatives are believed by the IDF to still be holed up there.
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