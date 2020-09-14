IDF names new heads for infantry brigades, cyber attack unit and more

IDF chief Aviv Kohavi has approved a series of 33 new senior staff positions, including new commanders for four of the military’s infantry brigades, three armored brigades and the Commando Brigade.

The nominees, all of them men, will enter their new positions in the coming months.

Among the nominations are picks for top roles in Military Intelligence, including the head of its operations, the head of the vaunted Unit 8200’s cyber attack department, the head of its digital department, and the head of its technological attack space department.

For security reasons, the officers named to take over these positions can only be identified by their ranks and first Hebrew initials of their names.

Col. Sharon Altit will take over as head of the Kfir Infantry Brigade; Col. Sharon Asman will take over as head of the Nahal Brigade; Col. Eliad Maor as head of the Givati Brigade; Col. Yoav Broner as head of the Paratroopers; and Col. Meni Liberati as head of the Commando Brigade.

Col. Roi Savirsky was tapped to lead the 188th Armored Brigade; Col. Yiftah Norkin to lead the 7th Armored Brigade; and Col. Sagiv Dahan to lead the training 460th armored training brigade.

In addition, Col. Erez Ben-Zion will take over as commander of the Israeli Navy’s 3rd Flotilla, which operates gunships.

Col. Yehud Wach was also nominated to command the IDF’s Officer’s Training Base, known as Bahad 1.

— Judah Ari Gross