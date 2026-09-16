Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

IDF says it never struck building that collapsed in Gaza City

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:41 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinian civil defense crews carry a body from the rubble of a collapsed building that housed displaced Palestinians and was heavily damaged during the Israel-Hamas war, in Gaza City, September 16, 2026. (AP/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinian civil defense crews carry a body from the rubble of a collapsed building that housed displaced Palestinians and was heavily damaged during the Israel-Hamas war, in Gaza City, September 16, 2026. (AP/Jehad Alshrafi)

The IDF denies ever striking a building in Gaza City that collapsed overnight, killing at least 20 people.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Hamas-run Civil Defense in the Strip, claimed that the building was hit multiple times in 2024 and in March 2025.

In response to reports on the building collapse, the Israeli military asserts that “contrary to the claims, the IDF did not strike the building in question during the war.”

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