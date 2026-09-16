IDF says it never struck building that collapsed in Gaza City

The IDF denies ever striking a building in Gaza City that collapsed overnight, killing at least 20 people.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Hamas-run Civil Defense in the Strip, claimed that the building was hit multiple times in 2024 and in March 2025.

In response to reports on the building collapse, the Israeli military asserts that “contrary to the claims, the IDF did not strike the building in question during the war.”