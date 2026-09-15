Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

IDF, Shin Bet confirm killing Hamas Rafah Brigade commander

By Emanuel Fabian 15 September 2026, 11:47 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF and Shin Bet confirm killing the commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip this evening.

Nael Abu Obeid was a “central figure” in Hamas, heading both the Rafah Brigade and the terror group’s operations division, the military and security agency say in a joint statement.

According to the IDF, Abu Obeid took over the role of Rafah Brigade commander following the killing of the brigade’s previous chief, Muhammad Shabana, on May 13, 2025, in a strike that also killed Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar.

As Rafah Brigade chief, the military says, Abu Obeid worked to rebuild Hamas’s capabilities and advance attacks on Israel.

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