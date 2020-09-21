Iran say nuclear deal with world powers worth preserving

Political pressure is growing in Europe for governments to tackle the rising number of coronavirus case without resorting to a spring-style lockdown that would hit the continent’s struggling economies.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meets today with the president of the Madrid region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to coordinate a stronger response to the outbreaks as the country struggles to contain a second wave of the virus.

Britain’s top medical and scientific advisers deliver a sobering assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic to the public, amid expectations the government is preparing to announce new measures to control rising infection rates.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also meets with members of her “coronavirus cabinet” to discuss measures aimed at preventing a second wave.

