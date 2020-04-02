Iran, US elevate war of words amid virus pandemic

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says it “only acts in self-defense” after US President Donald Trump warned it against attacks on American troops in Iraq, as a new war of words heats up despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Tensions between the foes flared in Iraq, where the United States deployed Patriot air defense missiles, prompting neighboring Iran to warn of consequences and demand a US withdrawal.

Both countries have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 5,000 lives in the United States and more than 3,000 in Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweets that “unlike the US — which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates — Iran only acts in self-defense.”

“Don’t be misled by usual warmongers, AGAIN,” he says, addressing US President Donald Trump.

“Iran starts no wars but teaches lessons to those who do,” he adds.

Trump warned Iran yesterday that it would pay a “heavy price” in the event of further attacks on US troops.

