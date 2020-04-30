Iran virus death toll surges past 6,000

Iran’s health ministry says 71 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus have taken the country’s overall death toll past the 6,000 mark.

“The number of deaths from this disease effectively crossed 6,000 today,” ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says in televised remarks.

“Considering that we lost 71 of our countrymen in the past 24 hours, a total of 6,028 of those infected with COVID-19 have passed away to date,” he adds.

— AFP