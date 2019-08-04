The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
Iranian fighter jet crashes near Persian Gulf
Iran says a fighter jet has gone down in the south of the country near the Persian Gulf, with two pilots surviving the crash.
The state-run IRNA news agency quotes a local official as saying the crash was caused by a technical problem. Abdolhossein Rafipour, the governor of Tangestan, says the plane went down near the coastal town at 12:30 local time (0800 GMT).
The purpose of Sunday’s flight was not immediately clear. Regular patrol flights are common in the region.
Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.
— AP
Opposition leaders ridicule Likud pledge not to oust Netanyahu
Leaders of opposition parties are mocking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reportedly seeking a signed commitment from the Likud party’s top Knesset candidates that they are united behind him and do not intend to replace him.
“Netanyahu’s paranoia has crossed all logical lines,” Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz tells the Ynet news site. “It appears that he, too, understands that his reign is over. The Likud has transformed from a liberal national party into a party worshiping one man.”
Blue and White MK Yair Lapid, whose party has publicly called for senior Likud members to dethrone Netanyahu and form a coalition with Blue and White, tweets: “Bibi [Netanyahu’s nickname] is right. Behind his back in Likud, everyone is searching for his heir and is talking about it. For now, in whispers. But not for long.”
