IRGC chief warns Iran will destroy American ‘terrorist force’ in the Gulf

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami has ordered his forces to destroy American ships in the Persian Gulf if they threaten the security of Iranian ships, Reuters reports.

“I have ordered our naval forces to destroy any American terrorist force in the Persian Gulf that threatens security of Iran’s military or non-military ships,” Salami told state TV. “Security of the Persian Gulf is part of Iran’s strategic priorities.”

Salami’s comments come amid rising tensions in the Gulf. Yesterday, US President Donald Trump warned Iran that US forces would “shoot down and destroy” Iranian gunboats harassing Navy ships.

Oil prices soared again as the war of words between the US and Iran eclipses concerns about a coronavirus-triggered demand shock and storage facilities reaching capacity.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose 9.72 percent to $15.12 a barrel, extending big gains from the previous session. Brent crude was up 9.03 percent to $22.21 a barrel.

— AFP contributed to this report