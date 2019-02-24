Israel says plot to smuggle guns across Jordan border thwarted

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper publisher Arnon Mozes denied to police that he ever discussed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu legislation to impose curbs on a rival paper in exchange for more favorable coverage in his own publications, according to a Channel 12 news report.

The report says that Mozes told police when he was questioned in 2017 that he and Netanyahu on several occasions discussed his rival, Israel Hayom owner Sheldon Adelson, but claimed there was never a quid pro-quo deal on the table.

Yesterday, reports in Hebrew-langugae media said Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is leaning toward not indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the corruption case involving Mozes, known as Case 2000, going against the recommendation from the Justice Department.

Mandelblit is expected to publish his decision by next week.