Israeli-built aerial warning system set to be deployed in Ukraine by September

The civilian aerial warning system Israel is building for Ukraine is on track to be deployed in September, a Ukrainian official tells The Times of Israel.

That timeline is weeks beyond the initial expectations of a deployment over the summer, and Ukrainian diplomats and security officials are working to speed up the process.

Ukrainian and Israeli officials are meeting this week in Poland to work on the system, as they have in recent months. The system will initially cover much of Kyiv, according to the official, then will hopefully be copied in other cities.