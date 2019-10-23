Israeli tourist holds worker hostage at Venice currency exchange

An Israeli tourist held a worker at a Venice currency exchange hostage over a money dispute, according to a CNN report.

The report quotes a police statement saying that a 46-year-old Israeli man was arrested earlier today after he barricaded himself inside the currency exchange office with a female worker.

The man was reportedly dissatisfied with the exchange rate he received and demanded to reverse the transaction and be refunded his money.

“He pulled down the shutters and prevented the woman from getting out of her booth for more than half an hour,” police say, adding that the worker was “dismayed and frightened.”

According to the statement, the Israeli tourist has been arrested for kidnapping.