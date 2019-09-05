Johnson, Netanyahu said to agree on need to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran

Netanyahu and Johnson during their meeting agreed on the need to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and contain its “destabilizing behavior” in the region, according to news reports.

“Both Prime Ministers agreed on the need to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and stop wider destabilizing Iranian behavior,” a spokeswoman from 10 Downing Street is quoted as saying.

“The Prime Minister stressed the need for dialogue and a diplomatic solution,” she adds.

Johnson and Netanyahu met briefly to discuss regional issues earlier today. Netanyahu indicated went to London mainly to discuss Iran’s increasing regional aggression with his British counterpart.