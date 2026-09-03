Katz: If Iran attacks, Israel will be ‘free from all constraints’ and strike energy infrastructure

Defense Minister Israel Katz warns that if Iran attacks Israel, the military will target all of the regime’s infrastructure, “including energy infrastructure.”

“There are signs we are seeing that indicate that the heavy economic pressure Iran is under and the fear of an uprising and the fall of the regime could push them to desperate measures,” Katz says at a Jewish New Year toast with Defense Ministry employees.

“An Iranian attack on Israel will free us from all constraints. We will strike all infrastructure — including energy infrastructure — and return Iran to the Stone Age and darkness,” he says.

Katz adds that “Israel is well prepared, defensively and offensively, for every possibility — and the IDF is ready to carry out the mission.”