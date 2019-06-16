Lapid backs Liberman call for Likud-Blue and White unity government

Blue and White number 2, Yair Lapid backs a call made by Yisrael Beytenu chief’s call for a unity government with the Likud party in the next government.

“A unity government headed by Blue and White is the right thing for Israel,” Lapid posts on Twitter.

“We need a government that is working to fix the challenges of the country and not with the legal challenges of the prime minister,” he says, adding that he is “happy that [Avigdor] Liberman also understands this was the right thing.”

Yesterday, Liberman told Channel 13 News that after the upcoming elections he would force an “emergency” coalition with the Likud and Blue and White parties to block ultra-Orthodox parties from entering the government.

His call for an emergency government involving both Likud and Blue and White is essentially a demand for a government without Netanyahu since Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has vowed not to join a government led by Netanyahu, who is facing indictment in three criminal cases.