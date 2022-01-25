Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Lapid to head to Austria for International Holocaust Remembrance Day comemmorations

By Lazar Berman 25 January 2022, 2:59 pm Edit

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on November 6, 2021. (Ohad Zwigenberg/POOL)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on November 6, 2021. (Ohad Zwigenberg/POOL)

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will depart tomorrow for Austria to take part in a ceremony at the Mauthausen concentration camp on Thursday marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and local Jewish communal leaders will also participate.

Afterward, Lapid is set to participate in the “We Remember” ceremony at Vienna’s new Holocaust memorial. He will be joined by Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen, Nehammar and Austrian politicians.

Lapid will be joined by Aliza Bin-Noun, the Foreign Ministry’s deputy director-general for Europe.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed