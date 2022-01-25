Lapid to head to Austria for International Holocaust Remembrance Day comemmorations

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will depart tomorrow for Austria to take part in a ceremony at the Mauthausen concentration camp on Thursday marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and local Jewish communal leaders will also participate.

Afterward, Lapid is set to participate in the “We Remember” ceremony at Vienna’s new Holocaust memorial. He will be joined by Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen, Nehammar and Austrian politicians.

Lapid will be joined by Aliza Bin-Noun, the Foreign Ministry’s deputy director-general for Europe.