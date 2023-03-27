Leading protest group calls for 2 p.m. demonstration at the Knesset

Brothers in Arms, a prominent protest group led by reservists, calls for a protest at 2 p.m. tomorrow at the Knesset in Jerusalem.
The group says in a statement that the protest movement “got a breath” after weeks of demonstrations, apparently referring to the increasing calls from government figures to freeze the judicial overhaul legislation, but says the protesters must not let up.
“Now is the time that we must step up the pressure more and more, in every place, against the ministers and Knesset members,” the group says in a statement.
“We must make sure, without a doubt, that Israel will always be Jewish and democratic,” the group says.
“Tomorrow too we will be in a number of places, and concentrating our efforts at the Knesset in Jerusalem,” the statement says, adding that more details are forthcoming.
“Together we will win,” the group says.
