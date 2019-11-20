Liberman pans Gantz, Netanyahu’s ‘lack of leadership’ in unity talks

Liberman blasts the “lack of leadership” displayed by Netanyahu and Gantz during the unity government negotiations.

“One refused to accept President Reuven Rivlin’s compromise, the other refused to give up his right-wing, messianic bloc,” he tells reporters at the Knesset.

“I left no stone unturned my attempt to reach a unity government like we promised,” he says. “If we are dragged into elections, it will be because of a lack of leadership.”