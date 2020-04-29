Man killed in helicopter crash identified as Shai Ben Yitzhak
search
home page
Live Now

Ministers set to vote on guidelines allowing for public sector’s reopening

Evening meeting will see cabinet discuss expanding ‘Purple Badge’ standards to cover government offices, allowing their employees to return to work this week

By Jacob Magid Today, 6:04 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Illustrative: People gather outside the Foreign Ministry building in Jerusalem, November 15, 2018. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Illustrative: People gather outside the Foreign Ministry building in Jerusalem, November 15, 2018. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.

6:43 pm

Man killed in helicopter crash identified as Shai Ben Yitzhak

A man killed in helicopter crash in central Israel has been identified as Shai Ben Yitzhak, a businessman and founder of the 888 gambling site.

A 14-year-old was also injured when their light aircraft crashed in a field near Kibbutz Yakum.

Ben Yitzhak, 52, and the teen were trapped in the plane and eventually extracted from the wreckage by rescue teams before the boy was airlifted to the hospital.

The teen is currently in stable condition after having suffered light injuries.

6:40 pm

Judge allows Aisha Rabi murder suspect to carry out house arrest in West Bank home

Central District Court Judge Ido Druyan-Gamaliel has agreed to allow the Israeli suspected of killing a Palestinian mother of eight to carry out his house arrest at his parents’ home in the West Bank, against the recommendation of the State Prosecutor’s Office.

The teenager, whose identity hasn’t been released due to his age, was released to house arrest last May at his grandparents’ house in Kfar Saba.

He is accused of hurling a stone that struck and killed 47-year-old Aisha Rabi while she was driving home with her husband and daughter in October 2018.

Until now, the court had barred him from residing beyond the Green Line due to concerns that he’d be closer to settler extremists, including those at his Rehelim yeshiva in the northern West Bank.

The teen’s attorneys had requested that he be allowed to stay with his parents in the Kochav Hashachar settlement, saying that the current lodging scenario was becoming too burdensome on his grandparents.

The judge accepted the lawyers’ argument that Kochav Hashachar is no closer to Rehelim than Kfar Saba is and so there is no need for concern that he’ll reestablish contact with students in the yeshiva, who he is barred from talking with according to the terms of his release.

The prosecution had opposed the request, stating that part of the goal of the house arrest was to distance the teen from the West Bank.

However, the judge concluded that Kochav Hashachar is a “normative community” and that the electronic bracelet would be able to update authorities if he ventured out to the more radical surrounding outposts.

The judge rejected the defense’s request to reduce the number of required adult supervisors over the teen from two to one.

6:11 pm

Ministers set to vote on guidelines allowing for public sector’s reopening

The cabinet is slated to convene later this evening to vote on allowing public sector employees to return to work as early as this week.

The ministers will discuss expanding the “Purple Badge” program — which requires businesses to meet particular hygiene standards in order to remain open — to include government offices as well.

In addition, the cabinet is slated to vote on removing the restriction that bars those over the age of 67 from returning to work, Channel 13 reports.

6:09 pm

6.0 earthquake shakes Mediterranean Sea south of Crete and felt by Israeli coastal town residents

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck on the Mediterranean Sea south of the Greek island of Crete. No damage or injuries were reported.

Residents of Israeli coastal towns also report having felt the earthquake, according to the Ynet news site.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake occurred Saturday at 3:51 p.m. local time and was centered 63 kilometers (39 miles) away from the coastal town of Ierapetra at a depth of 9.1 kilometers (5.7 miles).

An aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 occurred 10 minutes later about 102 kilometers (63 miles) away from the island, the institute reported.

Two more aftershocks, one with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 and 4.1 followed in the same general area as the original earthquake.

State news agency ANA reported that people in Iraklio, Crete’s major city located on the island’s north coast, said they felt the first earthquake for several seconds and some people went to their balconies.

Greece is located in a highly seismically active area and experiences hundreds of quakes each year. Saturday’s quake was stronger than most but took place relatively far from populated areas.

— with AP

6:07 pm

UK PM’s baby son named after hospital doctors who treated him

Carrie Symonds announces that she and her fiancee Prime Minister Boris Johnson,  have decided to name their newborn son after their grandfathers and the hospital doctors who treated the British leader for COVID-19.

Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was born on Wednesday, just days after his father returned to work following several weeks recuperating from the virus and a spell in intensive care.

Symonds, 32, posted a picture on her Instagram account of her cradling her son.

“Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am,” she wrote.

“Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart — the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month.

“Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH (University College London Hospital) that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full.”

The announcement of the birth comes as a surprise as Symonds, a former Conservative party head of communications, was not thought to be due for several more months.

It is her first child while Johnson, 55, is believed to have at least five other children, including four with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, from whom he split in 2018.

Johnson is expected to take statutory paternity leave at some point in the future, his spokesman told reporters this week.

The couple are the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street and the baby is the third to be born to a serving British prime minister in recent history.

Tony Blair’s wife, Cherie, gave birth to son Leo in May 2000, while David Cameron’s wife, Samantha, had daughter Florence in 2010.

— AFP

read more:
comments
Live Now
6:43 pm

Man killed in helicopter crash identified as Shai Ben Yitzhak

A man killed in helicopter crash in central Israel has been identified as Shai Ben Yitzhak, a businessman and founder of the 888 gambling site.

A 14-year-old was also injured when their light aircraft crashed in a field near Kibbutz Yakum.

Ben Yitzhak, 52, and the teen were trapped in the plane and eventually extracted from the wreckage by rescue teams before the boy was airlifted to the hospital.

The teen is currently in stable condition after having suffered light injuries.