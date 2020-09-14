Mandelblit shoots back at Netanyahu, Ohana for ‘campaign’ against him

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is answering his critics in the government and speaking out against what he says is a “campaign to cast doubt over my work and the prosecution’s work.”

“Those behind the campaign hope it will influence me or my decisions. Very bad mistake by them. We are shut off to noises from the outside,” Mandelblit tells a New Year’s toast at the Justice Ministry.

Mandelblit and the prosecution and police have come under harsh attack by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies, who object to the criminal charges leveled against the premier.

Mandelblit also answers Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, who on Sunday said an indictment against an elected official “harms democracy.”

“The very claim that there are those who are above the law and should be shielded from criminal prosecution is itself damaging to democracy,” Mandelblit says.