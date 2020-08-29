Marchers join main anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem

In what appears to be the largest anti-Netanyahu demonstration in Jerusalem so far, thousands of demonstrators from a march through the city center have joined the main protest at the Prime Minister’s Residence.

Demonstrators are crowded throughout Paris Square and on Keren Hayesod and Agron streets. Protesters are carrying signs reading “enough with division!” and “it’s not political, it’s just criminal.”

Although Jerusalem police had previously announced that they would enforce noise regulations starting at 9:30 p.m., they do not appear to be doing so.

— Aaron Boxerman