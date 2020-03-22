Military announces another soldier infected with coronavirus, the 16th

The Israel Defense Forces identifies another diagnosed coronavirus carrier as a 22-year-old career officer from northern Israel, the military’s 16th case.

The military says he has light symptoms. The IDF does not immediately indicate how the serviceman became infected with the disease.

The IDF says that many of those who were in contact with the infected soldier have been informed they need to go into quarantine, and that more will be contacted shortly.

— Judah Ari Gross