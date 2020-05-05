National Emergency Authority fears fierce coronavirus second wave

Israel’s National Emergency Authority fears a second wave of coronavirus infections and is calling on the government to use the relative lull in cases to prepare hospitals for a substantial increase in respiratory ventilation and treatment capacities, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

According to the report, the authority has prepared a model that forecasts a second wave of infections at around the time of the Jewish new year, which this year falls in mid-September.

According to the forecast, the number of cases could reach tens of thousands, with thousands hospitalized and deaths estimated between several hundred to the low thousands.