Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Netanyahu takes off for return flight to Israel after UN General Assembly address

By Lazar Berman Today, 3:32 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes off for Israel on Wing of Zion after speaking at the United Nations.

He landed in New York earlier today.

After his address, Netanyahu met with the presidents of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, and Panama.

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