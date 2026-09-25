Netanyahu takes off for return flight to Israel after UN General Assembly address
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes off for Israel on Wing of Zion after speaking at the United Nations.
He landed in New York earlier today.
After his address, Netanyahu met with the presidents of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, and Panama.
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