Netanyahu urges Gantz to resume coalition talks after conceding defeat

Netanyahu is calling on Gantz to return to the negotiating table after his main rival announced he failed to form a governing coalition by a tonight’s deadline.

Gantz had been tapped by the president to form a government after Netanyahu failed at the task last month. But like Netanyahu, Gantz was unable to muster the support of a majority in the 120-seat parliament.

In his speech, Gantz blamed Netanyahu and his right-wing allies for thwarting the negotiations.

“I am prepared to return to negotiations tonight in a bid to form a unity government,” Netanyahu tells Ganz in response.

“Israel needs a unity government, for the security of the nation and to fulfill the will of the people,” he adds.