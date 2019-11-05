Netanyahu vows to ‘fight back’ after Iran nuclear enrichment announcement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to never allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, after the Islamic Republic announced it would resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant south of Tehran in its latest step back from a the crumbling 2015 agreement with major powers.

‏”Iran expands its aggression everywhere. It seeks to envelope Israel. It seeks to threaten Israel. It seeks to destroy Israel. We fight back,” Netanyahu says at the inauguration of the new visitors’ center at Agamon Hula Park.

“Given Iran’s efforts to expand its nuclear weapons program, expand its enrichment of uranium for making atomic bombs, I repeat here once again: We will never let Iran develop nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu says at the event being held at Jerusalem’s Waldorf Astoria hotel. “This is not only for our security and our future; it’s for the future of the Middle East and the world.״

The suspension of all enrichment at the Fordow plant in the mountains near the Shiite holy city of Qom was one of the main curbs on its nuclear activities that Iran accepted in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

But Washington’s abandonment of the deal in May last year followed by its reimposition of crippling sanctions prompted Iran to begin a phased suspension of its own commitments in May this year.

Under the terms of the agreement, Iran has retained more than 1,000 first-generation centrifuges at the Fordow plant, which have been running empty or remained idle since it took effect.