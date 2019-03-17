New poll shows Likud overtaking Gantz’s Blue and White for first time

A new poll commissioned by the Kan public broadcaster shows the ruling Likud party overtake centrist Blue and White party for the first time.

The poll conducted in the wake of the surging tensions in the Gaza Strip and the alleged Iranian hacking of the party leader Benny Gantz’s phone shows that if elections were held today, the Likud would take 31 seats to Blue and White’s 30.

The results show the Labor party taking 9 seats, the Hadash-Ta’al joint Arab list with 8 and the New Right with 6. The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism polled at 6 seats and the Union of Right Wing parties at 4.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu party and Orly Levy-Abekasis’s Gesher party do not pass the electoral threshold.

Kan says the majority of respondents agreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “moderate” response to the recent Gaza rockets. Some 44 percent of those polled say they think that Netanyahu leaked the Gantz hacking story.