Official says Israeli delegation attended Bahrain conference
Ministry hopeful says judicial old guard should fear him

Premier’s rumored favorite for justice minister Yariv Levin says that he represents a ‘great hope’ for those looking to reform courts, which he accuses of selective enforcement

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:14 pm 0 Edit

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin speaks at the 15th annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group, on February 12, 2018. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
4:34 pm

An Israeli delegation attended a business conference in Bahrain this week, an official tells Israeli television, contradicting statements by organizers that the visit was called off over security fears.

A number of Israeli officials, including Economy Minister Eli Cohen, were scheduled to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Congress that opened in Manama on Monday,

4:33 pm

Facing arrest, Peru ex-president shoots himself

Peru’s former president Alan Garcia shot himself in the head at his home Wednesday as police were about to arrest him in a sprawling corruption case, his lawyer and hospital officials say.

The 69-year-old Garcia was undergoing surgery for “a bullet wound to his head” at the Casimiro Ulloa Emergency Hospital in Lima, the hospital says.

“This morning there was a regrettable accident: the president took the decision to shoot himself,” Erasmo Reyna, Garcia’s lawyer, told reporters outside the hospital.

— AFP

4:33 pm

Rivlin sells leavened goods ahead of Passover holiday

President Reuven Rivlin has sold all of the leavened goods at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem with the help of the city’s Chief Sephardic Rabbi Shlomo Amar ahead of the Passover holiday, which begins Friday night.

The president thanked the rabbi for his arrival and appointed him to be his emissary and to sell all the hametz at his personal home as well.

 

4:17 pm

Houthi rebels: Trump veto proves US behind Yemen war

Yemen’s Houthi rebels slam US President Donald Trump’s veto of a Congressional resolution directing him to end support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen as proof Washington was behind the conflict.

The veto “proves that the United States is not only involved in the war on Yemen but also was behind the decision to go to war,” Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdelsalam tweets.

— AFP

4:15 pm

Report: After election collapse, Labor will hold primaries within 6 months, but Gabbay won’t run

After collapsing to just six seats in last week’s election, the Labor party will hold leadership primaries within six months, Channel 12 reports.

Chairman Avi Gabbay is not expected to compete in the race, though he intends to maintain his spot in the Knesset.

 

4:03 pm

Ministry hopeful says judicial old guard should fear me

Yariv Levin, who is rumored to be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pick for justice minister, tells the Ynet news site that “anyone who believes that the legal system needs to continue to function as it does today certainly has reason to fear the appointment of a minister who wants to do things differently such as myself.”

Highlighting the court’s striking down of the Knesset’s migrant expulsion law in addition to disqualifying the candidacy of Otzma Yehudit chairman Michael Ben Ari while green-lighting the runs of Hadash-Ta’al candidate Ofer Kasif and the Ra’am-Balad slate, Levin charges that the status of Israeli courts today is worse than it was when Ayelet Shaked took over as justice minister four years ago.

“Anyone who believes, as I do, that the legal system requires profound reform on a long list of issues, I think my appointment would offer great hope for them.”

3:14 pm

Turkey’s Erdogan meets Iran minister over Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Iran’s foreign minister, who arrived in Ankara to brief him on his meeting with Syria’s President Bashar Assad.

Turkey supports Syrian opposition rebels and Iran backs Assad in Syria’s long war, but the two sides have been expanding contacts amid international efforts to end the fighting.

Kazakhstan will host a fresh round of Syria talks on April 25-26 in its capital, recently renamed from Astana to Nur-Sultan.

“I had a long interview with Bashar Assad. I will be giving details of these discussions to Mr. Erdogan,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tells reporters in translated comments.

Ankara broke ties with Damascus in 2011 after the start of the Syrian war, and Erdogan has in the past described Assad as an “assassin.”

But Erdogan acknowledged in February that low-level contacts have been taking place and his rhetoric has also softened in tone in recent months.

“In Syria, from the start, on the ground, we do not agree with Iran on many issues,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says. “But we have decided to cooperate with Iran for a political solution.”

— AFP

2:58 pm

Defense exports in 2018 down by $1.7 billion, ministry says

The Defense Ministry says that defense exports in 2018 were worth around $7.5 billion, a decrease of $1.7 billion compared to 2017.

According to the ministry’s exports department, the largest percentage of sales, around a quarter, were of missile and missile defense systems, Globes reported.

Around 15 percent of defense exports were of unmanned aircraft, 14% were of radar systems and electronic warfare systems, 14% were upgrades and avionics and 12% were weapons stations. In addition there were exports of optronics systems, satellite and space systems as well as cyber products.

According to the figures, 46% of Israeli defense exports in 2018 were to Asia and the Pacific, 26% to Europe, 20% to North America, 6% to Latin America and 2% to Africa.

2:39 pm

Yair Netanyahu on Naftali Bennett: He burned right-wing bloc of four seats

Responding to a post by Yinon Magal in which the former Jewish Home MK thanked Naftali Bennett for his efforts in politics, Yair Netanyahu dismisses the praise for the New Right co-leader, accusing him of having “burned the right-wing bloc of four seats” by splitting from the Jewish Home and then failing to cross the electoral threshold.

Magal responds to the prime minister’s son, saying that his father’s last minute gevalt campaign is what took away seats from New Right and Zehut, leading to the two parties’ failure to make it into the Knesset.

However, Netanyahu stands by his father, saying the premier was responsible for orchestrating the Jewish Home-Otzma Yehudit merger, which is believed to have assisted in bringing the two otherwise struggling parties into the Knesset.

2:18 pm

Sudan’s Bashir transferred to prison: family source

Ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been transferred to a Khartoum prison following his toppling by the army last week, a source from his family tells AFP.

“Last night, Bashir was transferred to Kober prison in Khartoum,” the source says without revealing his name for security reasons.

Bashir was ousted by the army last Thursday after four months of protests against his three decades of iron-fisted rule. The country’s new military rulers had said he was being held “in a secure place.”

Witnesses say there was a heavy deployment of soldiers and members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Force outside the prison in north Khartoum.

“There are troops in vehicles mounted with machine-guns near the prison,” a witness tells AFP.

Kober prison was built by the British during colonial rule and is located on the east bank of the Blue Nile in a northern district of the capital where Bashir grew up.

The area was previously known as Kober, taking its name from the prison, but Bashir later changed the name to Omar al-Mukhtar after a hero of Libya’s struggle against Italian colonial rule.

The brick-built prison, which is surrounded by a high concrete wall, holds hundreds of inmates at any one time, many of them crammed in tiny cells.

It has a special wing for political prisoners where several opposition leaders and activists were held during the four months of protests which led up to Bashir’s overthrow.

The wing is run by the feared National Intelligence and Security Service rather than the police.

“In those small cells, they keep six to seven people, mostly smugglers, black marketeers, human traffickers and petty criminals,” says an AFP correspondent who was detained in the prison during previous protests against Bashir’s rule in January 2018.

“There is a bathroom in each cell but no beds — only mattresses and mosquitoes.”

— AFP

2:18 pm

Central Elections Committee head submits final election results to Rivlin

Central Elections Committee chairman Hanan Melcer hands the election results to President Reuven Rivlin as the president readies to announce who he will task to form the next government later today.

Addressing criticism of his committee’s handling of the vote count, Melcer tells Rivlin, “There were those who tried to undermine the legitimacy of the results by means of objections. Each objection was checked on our own initiative. We did so in advance by opening the committee’s discussions and by providing our results to the public in real time. Transparency is important, but it has a price.”

Rivlin is expected to task Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with forming the next government, as the Likud leader has been recommended for the job by 65 of his peers.

