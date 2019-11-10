The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Over 80 Jewish graves desecrated at Denmark cemetery
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Vandals desecrated more than 80 graves at a Jewish cemetery in the western Danish town of Randers, police say.
“More than 80 gravestones were daubed with green graffiti and some were overturned” at the Ostre Kirkegard cemetery, a statement says.
“There are no symbols or words written on the gravestones but paint has been daubed on them,” the Ritzau news agency quotes police spokesman Bo Christensen as saying.
Police say a complaint had been made yesterday but they did not know when the vandalism had occurred.
The Randers burial ground dates back to the early 19th century when the town’s 200-strong Jewish community was Denmark’s largest outside the capital Copenhagen, which is today home to most of the country’s 6,000 Jews.
Copenhagen’s Great Synagogue was targeted in a 2015 shooting which saw one security officer killed after an earlier attack on a conference on freedom of expression also left one person dead.
Five police were injured in the twin attacks which saw police gun down 22-year-old perpetrator Omar El-Hussein, a Danish citizen of Palestinian origin.
— AFP
Despite end of lease, IDF says it’s still guarding farmers in Jordan enclave
The Israel Defense Forces says it’s continuing to provide security to farmers at the Tzofar enclave on the Jordan border, despite the expiration of the lease granting Israelis access to the land.
“In continuation of the deliberation on the diplomatic arrangements in the Tzofar enclave, security forces are protecting the area and working together with the community,” the IDF says in a statement.
“The farmers’ work at the enclave is continuing subject to agreements and coordination,” it adds, without elaborating.
Liberman to meet Rivlin Wednesday after ultimatum to Gantz, Netanyahu
Amid Israel’s ongoing political deadlock, Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman has requested a meeting with President Reuven Rivlin, a statement from the President’s Residence says.
The two will meet on Wednesday at lunchtime, according to the statement.
With neither Likud chief Benjamin Netanyahu nor Blue and White head Benny Gantz able to form a government without Yisrael Beytenu, Liberman called yesterday for the two to compromise on assembling a coalition, saying he would back whoever does not reject his conditions.
Liberman, who campaigned on forcing a national unity government if Blue and White or Likud couldn’t form a government without him, said Netanyahu should ditch his negotiating bloc of right-wing and religious parties and Gantz should accept a framework that would see the incumbent premier take an open-ended leave of absence to fight pending corruption charges.
Proposing the idea in September, Rivlin has implied, but did not specify, that Netanyahu would take an indefinite furlough if indicted in or more of the cases he faces charges in. Under the arrangement, Gantz, as “interim prime minister,” would enjoy all prime minister authority.
Rivlin tasked Gantz last month with forming a government, after Netanyahu was unable to do so after being tapped after the September 17 elections.
Iran begins building 2nd nuclear power reactor at Bushehr
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s state TV is reporting that construction has begun on a second nuclear power reactor at its Bushehr plant amid heightened tensions over Tehran’s collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.
Authorities began pouring concrete for the base of the reactortoday in the presence of journalists in Bushehr, some 700 kilometers (440 miles) south from Iran’s capital, Tehran.
Bushehr relies on 4.5% enriched uranium, which Iran is producing in violation of its 2015 nuclear deal. That violation and others come after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord over a year ago.
Bushehr’s first reactor came online in 2011 with the help of Russia. This new reactor similarly will be built with Russian help.
— AP
King Abdullah: Jordan imposing ‘full sovereignty on every inch’ of border lands
AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s king announces “full sovereignty” over two pieces of land leased by Israel, ending a 25-year arrangement spelled out in the countries’ landmark peace agreement.
King Abdullah II says in a speech to the government’s new Cabinet on Sunday that Jordan would end the “annex of the two areas, Ghumar and Al-Baqoura, in the peace treaty and impose our full sovereignty on every inch of them.”
Israel, which has controlled the lands for over 70 years, had been permitted to lease the areas, called Naharayim and Tzofar in Hebrew, under the 1994 peace agreement. One of the areas, a popular visitors’ site in northern Israel, is known as the “Isle of Peace.”
But with relations cool, Abdullah announced last October that he would end the not renew the lease when it expired today.
— with AP
